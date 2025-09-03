By Connor Currier — Bernalillo County’s Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted on a key measure in August that will position the county to accept and deploy anticipated state funding for affordable and transitional housing initiatives.

Now, the county is planning for the state funds allocated to “BernCo Builds Communities Initiative” once state funding becomes available.

“This is a significant and commendable step toward addressing the critical need for affordable and transitional housing in Bernalillo County,” County Commissioner Barbara Baca said.

Although Bernalillo County has not yet received the legislative appropriations, county officials are preparing in anticipation of receiving a portion of the $150 million set aside by the New Mexico Legislature during the 2025 session to address critical housing needs. The funding marks a significant victory for the county, which has actively advocated for increased support to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

“Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative is a joint effort to address the shortage of safe, affordable, and sanitary housing,” said Yasin Armstong, the Director of Planning and Operations of Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative. “It’s a joint effort between the City of Albuquerque and the county commissioners for Bernalillo County.”

Armstrong clarified that the collaborative is not directly receiving these funds but is working to identify gaps in the affordable housing market. The city and county are responsible for allocating and managing funds.

“What we are tasked with doing is understanding what gaps are in the affordable housing market. We are still in the process of developing how to figure out the best way for us to help the city and county,” Armstrong said.

County leaders have collaborated with the Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative and the City of Albuquerque to identify potential housing projects, laying the groundwork for quick implementation once funds are received.

New Mexico will allocate $110 million from the state’s general fund to support the creation of new affordable houses. The other $40 million of funds will be allocated to housing developments.

The county has identified specific housing projects that will help with this housing shortage, which include:

Affordable Housing Projects: New apartment buildings like Tierra Linda Apartments, West Mesa Ridge-A Apartments, etc.

Expansion Projects: Existing apartments that need to be preserved or expanded.

Transitional Housing Projects: Temporary housing options like hotels converted into homes or tiny home expansions.

Infrastructure Projects: Development of necessary infrastructure for housing projects, like roads or utilities.

These projects need additional funding: $34 million for gaps in funding, $53.9 million for buying property, $10.3 million for operational costs.

“More money in the region is going to help address those issues, and so the commission is excited to have more resources to tackle that issue,” said Armstrong.

This initiative also aligns with New Mexico’s broader housing strategy, as outlined in the state’s Affordable Housing Act. The state has identified the shortage of affordable housing units as a major obstacle to economic stability, particularly in urban areas like Albuquerque and surrounding communities.

The Affordable Housing Act allows the state and the local governments to contribute public funding, building and other resources to create and preserve affordable housing for New Mexicans.

According to a recent report by Pew Charitable Trust, New Mexico’s housing shortages have hindered the state’s economic growth. From 2017 to 2024, New Mexico’s rent and homelessness crisis increased more than twice as fast as national averages.

The county will work with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) in order to transfer the necessary funds for these projects. Bernaillo County has taken action to start the process of using the state funding and start building or expanding affordable housing in the state.

“The idea is to create a stronger Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, and to really create that strong community we need to be addressing these issues,” Armstrong said.