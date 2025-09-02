What started as a regulatory snag for one of Albuquerque’s top breweries has turned into a first-of-its-kind partnership in New Mexico’s craft beer scene.

Marble Brewery confirmed to City Desk that it will produce and distribute Bosque Brewing’s flagship beers statewide while Bosque works through wastewater compliance issues at its facility in the Town of Bernalillo. The deal keeps production local and marks the first time two of the state’s biggest breweries have teamed up at this scale.

Partnership Details

Under the agreement, Marble will brew Bosque’s flagship beers at its Albuquerque facilities and handle statewide sales and distribution to bars, restaurants and stores. Bosque will continue running its taprooms and restaurants independently and continue brewing small-batch beers and special releases in Bernalillo.

“We’re working together to keep local beer local,” Marble Brewery said in its partnership announcement shared with City Desk. “And this new partnership ensures that jobs and dollars stay right here in NM for the long run.”

The partnership was “born out of Bosque’s production constraints and our having the capacity to brew their beers,” said Jarrett Babincsak, Marble’s co-owner and president of sales, marketing and hospitality. “And by a shared desire to do what’s best for local beer drinkers.”

Babincsak said Marble will produce “all of the beers that you would find on a shelf or on tap at your favorite spot,” while Bosque continues making “all the specialties that you can only find in Bosque taprooms.”

The partnership comes as Bosque has been working to resolve wastewater compliance challenges at its Bosque North production facility in Bernalillo first reported in January by our partner newsroom at the Sandoval Signpost.

In January, the brewery temporarily shifted production of five core beers to Sleeping Giant Brewing in Denver while it worked to meet the town’s requirements.

Marble also entered 2025 with big changes.

New owners Babincsak and Bert Boyce, both former Santa Fe Brewing executives, finalized their purchase of the Albuquerque brewery in January after months of speculation about its future.

Looking Ahead

The deal is expected to boost Bosque’s statewide reach.

Babincsak said the partnership will keep “roughly 8,000 barrels of production in New Mexico in the short term while also helping to create great long-term stability for both Marble and Bosque.”

Marble employs about 70 people and Bosque employs 400.

“Combining our efforts will create better alignment with our shared statewide distributor partner, Admiral Beverage, and enable us to use sales resources more efficiently,” he said.

The partnership could also serve as a model in New Mexico’s craft beer industry.

Unlike typical contract brewing, which usually covers only production, this agreement includes both brewing and statewide distribution of Bosque’s flagship beers. It turns two competitors into collaborators while keeping their brands independent.

“We will continue to see forward thinking local breweries around the country partner,” Babincsak said, “and those partnerships will come in varying shapes and sizes, but all with the aim of creating long-term stability for all involved.”