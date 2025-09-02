Commuters leaving Downtown Tuesday afternoon would be wise to avoid the area around 2nd St and Copper Ave. NW for the next few hours.

Crews from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority responded to reports of a sinkhole in the intersection earlier today where crews found a GMC work truck partially stuck in a sinkhole several feet wide in the middle of the intersection adjacent to the Andaluz Hotel and Galleria Center.

According to David Morris of the ABCWUA:

A sink hole developed at the intersection of 2nd Street and Copper Avenue in downtown Albuquerque this afternoon. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this intersection and use 1st or 3rd Street NW and Tijeras Avenue or Central Avenue NW as a detour since this intersection is closed in all directions. Crews are on site and will begin repairs on a leaking waterline underneath the intersection. There may be water service interruptions for customers in the area.

By 4:30 pm, crews had removed the truck and located a cavernous opening attributed to a leaking water pipe. Repair crews were not immediately able to provide an estimate of when the repairs would be completed.