Bernalillo County officials are inviting community members to participate in the selection process for the department’s next fire chief by attending a public stakeholder event featuring the three finalists for the position.

The meet-and-greet event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the seventh floor of Alvarado Square, located at 415 Silver Avenue SW in downtown Albuquerque.

The casual gathering is designed to give residents and stakeholders the opportunity to interact directly with the candidates who are vying to lead Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. Attendees will be able to speak with each finalist, enjoy light refreshments, and provide feedback through a QR code rating system that will help inform the final selection decision.

The three finalists competing for the fire chief position are Jonathan Cohn, Joel Gallegos and Zachary Lardy. Each candidate brings their own experience and vision for leading the department that serves the greater Albuquerque area and surrounding communities.

County officials emphasize that community input is a crucial component of the selection process, as the next fire chief will play a vital role in public safety and emergency response throughout Bernalillo County.

Those interested in learning more about the candidates’ backgrounds and qualifications can visit the county’s Fire Chief recruitment webpage before the event.

The public is encouraged to attend this important community engagement opportunity to help shape the future leadership of Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. No advance registration is required for the event.