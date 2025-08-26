The City of Albuquerque is transforming its 18-mile stretch of historic Route 66 into an outdoor art gallery featuring murals, sculptures and augmented reality experiences to commemorate the highway’s 100th anniversary.

The “Route 66 Remixed” project, led by the city’s Department of Arts & Culture, will serve as a signature attraction for Albuquerque’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration, officials announced this week.

“Route 66 is a defining part of Albuquerque’s identity,” Dr. Shelle Sanchez, Arts & Culture director, said in a press release. “Route 66 Remixed will give both residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the Mother Road like never before on each and every day of the Centennial, rather than only during specific events.”

The initiative transforms Central Avenue — the city’s portion of Route 66 — into what organizers describe as an “art-fueled road trip” featuring large-scale public installations and digital experiences that reflect local stories and traditions.

Mayor Tim Keller said the project “transforms our stretch of the Mother Road into an immersive, accessible celebration of art, culture and community.”

The first completed installation is a collaborative mural by artists Jesse Littlebird and Thomas Christopher Haag at the Historic El Rey Theater at 7th and Central. A second mural by Noé Barnett and Travis Black at the University of New Mexico Arts Lab is nearing completion.

The project includes partnerships with Meow Wolf, Refract Studio and local artists, with support from Visit Albuquerque, the New Mexico Tourism Department, community organizations and property owners.

When fully launched, visitors will be able to experience individual sites or follow a curated route via a web interface. Hakim Bellamy, Albuquerque’s inaugural Poet Laureate, will serve as narrator and storyteller for the road trip experience.

The installations span from Singing Arrow Open Space to Nine Mile Hill and include augmented reality experiences at locations such as the Guild Theater and Albuquerque Museum Sculpture Garden, as well as physical artworks, including sculptures and an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus wrap.

Additional information about the installations will be posted at www.rt66abq.com as they are completed, according to city officials.