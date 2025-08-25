Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller delivered his 2025 State of the City address Saturday, highlighting crime reduction achievements and unveiling an ambitious plan to position Albuquerque as a global quantum computing hub.

Keller, who is running for a third term as Duke City mayor in November, mentioned his wins over the past eight years and the areas that have been plaguing Albuquerque. He conveyed a message that the tide is turning, and it’s time to capitalize on that momentum.

Here’s what Keller said about some hot-button issues in Albuquerque and how some of his mayoral opponents responded to the address.

Public safety

Speaking to a packed audience at the city’s BioPark and Botanical Gardens, Keller said major crime categories have decreased for the first time in over a decade.

“We did the hard work to change course on crime—and it’s working,” Keller said. “Now, we know what works, and our job is to expand it citywide.”

The mayor credited several reforms for the improvement, including ending a Department of Justice consent decree, deploying crime-fighting technology, including shot detection systems and drones, and tripling civilian Public Service Aides to free up police officer time. The city’s Albuquerque Community Safety Department now handles 100,000 non-violent 911 calls, according to the mayor’s office.

City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Louie Sanchez disputed Keller’s low crime claims, saying APD reports show 47 homicides year to date, and we are only in August.

“Day one, I will fire the police chief because we can’t recruit officers to a department where leadership has double standards,” Sanchez said in a video posted to social media. “We need to recruit, retain and restore respect back to our officers. We are currently understaffed by hundreds of officers. We need to cut response times, publish quarterly clearance dashboards. We need to make sure officer training keeps them from self-induced jeopardy. It’s time to back our officers.”

Housing and homelessness

Keller also announced the “Housing Now ABQ” initiative, which aims to expand affordable housing by modernizing zoning codes to allow smaller housing units, converting vacant hotels and offices into housing, and streamlining development permitting.

“We stopped avoiding the problem and started owning it,” Keller said of the city’s homelessness response. “Now we’re showing what it looks like to build systems that actually get people housed.”

The city’s Gateway System now serves over 1,000 people daily through specialized facilities for families, seniors and those with addiction or behavioral health needs, according to the mayor’s office.

Quantum leap

In perhaps the most ambitious proposal, Keller outlined plans to make Albuquerque a leader in quantum computing technology.

“This is our moment, our once-in-a-generation opportunity to leapfrog into a new era,” Keller said. “Quantum computing could be what nuclear energy was for Albuquerque in the post-WWII boom.”

Immigration

The mayor also addressed immigration policy, reaffirming the city’s commitment to protecting immigrant communities through legal action and executive orders limiting local involvement in federal immigration enforcement.

“In Albuquerque, we protect our people—not just in words, but in action,” Keller said. “We will stand up for our city, no matter who is President.”

‘Real change’

Keller acknowledged ongoing challenges, including crime, homelessness and affordability pressures, while emphasizing the need for sustained effort.

“Real change takes time, it’s not like you flip a switch,” Keller said. “Deep change takes relentless dedication every day you wake up in the morning, for years, doing the real hard work.”

Former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez is gunning to replace Keller in November and said the administration has had plenty of time to fix the city’s problems.

“We have an incumbent asking the people of Albuquerque not to believe their own eyes and other candidates asking us to believe in already failed policies. The people of Albuquerque don’t have to accept more of the same and we don’t have to choose bad ideas as the alternative,” Uballez said. “The truth is that better is possible, but eight years is too long to just gain traction toward it. I have a plan for smart government that works for people, keeps us safe, addresses homelessness and the cost of housing, and makes things easier instead of harder for all of us.”

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White said Keller’s speech was a lie and he is the better choice to lead the city.

“Our small businesses, the backbone of Albuquerque, are collapsing under crimes, homelessness and failed leaders,” White said in a video he posted to social media. “They provide jobs, opportunity and hope. I will fight for them. Albuquerque is not going to come back. Eight years under Tim Keller, the clock is running out. We don’t need a Hail Mary. We need a new mayor.”