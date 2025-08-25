Candidates seeking office in Bernalillo County’s 2025 Regular Local Election must file their declarations of candidacy in person on Tuesday, marking the start of the formal election process for dozens of municipal and school board positions.

Filing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers at 415 Silver Ave. SW in Albuquerque, according to County Clerk Michelle S. Kavanaugh.

The nonpartisan election scheduled for Nov. 4 will determine leadership across multiple jurisdictions within New Mexico’s most populous county. Major races include Albuquerque’s mayoral contest and five city council seats, along with positions in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Tijeras.

Albuquerque voters will elect a mayor and five councilors representing odd-numbered districts — Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 — for four-year terms. If no candidate receives a majority, the city will conduct a runoff election Dec. 9.

School board races will also appear on the ballot, with Albuquerque Public Schools electing four board members from Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7.

Central New Mexico Community College will fill four board positions representing odd-numbered districts, while various soil and water conservation districts and special improvement districts throughout the county will select supervisors and directors.

State law requires candidates to file declarations in person with the County Clerk’s Office under sections 1-1-5.9 and 1-22-7 of the New Mexico Statutes Annotated. All candidate names will appear on the ballot without party designations.

Prospective write-in candidates have until Sept. 2 to file their declarations of intent.

Candidate filings can be viewed online through the New Mexico Candidate Portal. Additional election information is available at berncoclerk.gov or by calling 505-243-VOTE.

The deadline applies statewide to all municipalities participating in the Regular Local Election. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver issued the official election proclamation Aug. 6, establishing procedures for the nonpartisan contests.