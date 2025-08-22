Bernalillo County will remove all five property tax payment drop boxes by Oct. 1, citing underuse and security concerns, officials announced Thursday.

The turquoise drop boxes, located at Civic Plaza, Paradise Hills Community Center, West Side Community Center, Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center and the Village of Tijeras Office, will begin being removed next month by the county’s Fleet and Facilities Department.

Bernalillo County Treasurer Tim Eichenberg said the boxes are no longer necessary due to enhanced payment options and have become targets for theft attempts.

“The boxes just aren’t being used, and definitely not in the right way,” Eichenberg said. “We want to protect your payment and our staff. We have more efficient, convenient and safer ways for taxpayers to get their bill paid.”

Officials said needles, sticky substances and other objects used to steal tax payments have been found inside the boxes.

Residents can still pay property taxes in person at the Treasurer’s Office at 415 Silver Avenue SW using cash, personal or cashier’s checks, money orders, or debit and credit cards. Payments are also accepted online at bernco.gov/treasurer/ or by mail to P.O. Box 27800, Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800.

Property tax bills are mailed by Nov. 1 each year. The first installment is due Nov. 10 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due April 10 and becomes delinquent after May 10.

More information is available at bernco.gov/treasurer/paying-your-property-taxes-overview/.