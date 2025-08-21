Albuquerque will expand its automated speed enforcement program with eight additional cameras by the end of 2025, city officials announced Wednesday.

The expansion comes as the city reports a 20% decrease in fatal traffic crashes this year, which Mayor Tim Keller attributed to the speed camera program’s effectiveness.

“We are investing in the technology that will slow drivers down and make our streets safer for everyone,” Keller said in a statement.

The city has partnered with new vendor Elovate, which has replaced 20 older cameras with new multi-lens systems. The automated speed enforcement program, launched in 2022, has issued nearly 360,000 citations since its inception.

Data from the Department of Municipal Development shows significant changes in driver behavior across all 20 current camera locations. The cameras recorded between 42% to 89.2% decreases in drivers exceeding posted speed limits by more than 10 mph, according to Jennifer Turner, director of the department.

“Our program has shown that speed cameras do work in Albuquerque and that drivers are slowing down,” Turner said. “Slower speeds mean safer driving.”

The most dramatic improvement occurred at 98th Street and Tower, where speeding violations dropped 89.2%. On Lead at Mesa, average speeds now run about 2 mph under the posted 30 mph limit.

Police Chief Harold Medina said the cameras serve as a “force multiplier” for the Albuquerque Police Department, allowing officers to conduct enforcement in other areas of the city.

The eight new cameras will be installed on major arteries, including Central Avenue between Louisiana and San Pedro, Coors Boulevard north of St. Joseph, and Tramway south of Lomas. Camera locations are selected using crash data and the city’s High Fatality and Injury Network maps, with input from residents.

City officials cite research showing that a 10% reduction in speed can reduce significant crashes by up to 19% and fatal crashes by 34%.

The city has signed a memorandum of understanding with the New Mexico Department of Transportation for three cameras on state roads, including Coors Boulevard and Paseo del Norte.