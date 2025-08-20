The New Mexico State Fair will feature two exclusive craft beers for the third consecutive year through its partnership with Albuquerque-based Ex Novo Brewing Company.

Fair officials announced Wednesday that 10,000 pints will be available during the Sept. 4-14 event: 5,000 cans each of the returning Dusty Spur American Pilsner and the new Midway Marzen Oktoberfest lager. Both will also be available on draft at the fair’s Speakeasy venue.

“This is so important for the state fair to represent the industries that make New Mexico great, and there is no stronger craft brew industry that’s right here in New Mexico,” Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning said during a press conference at Ex Novo’s downtown taproom. “These are award-winning breweries.”

The partnership showcases New Mexico’s position as a craft beer destination, with the state ranking 12th nationally in breweries per capita, according to C+R Research. Ex Novo Brewing Company has earned recognition at the Great American Beer Festival, representing the quality of New Mexico’s craft brewing scene.

The Dusty Spur American Pilsner returns after proving popular during the 2023 State Fair. Steve Jeter, Ex Novo’s General Manager, said the brewery distributed over 20,000 pints during previous State Fair partnerships.

“We did it for our first year, and it ripped,” Jeter said during the announcement. “That thing crashed. It was exclusive for the New Mexico State Fair.”

The beer, brewed with Cascade hops, offers grapefruit notes that Jeter described as perfect for hot New Mexico days.

“It’s so crisp and clean, but it’s just a little bit grapefruity, which helps it stand out and set it apart from another American Pilsner,” he said.

The new addition, Midway Marzen, takes its name from the State Fair’s famous midway attractions. The Oktoberfest-style beer is “a little richer, a little maltier” than the pilsner, providing fairgoers with two distinct options.

The partnership reflects the State Fair’s commitment to showcasing New Mexico businesses. With 520,000 people attending the previous year’s fair, the exclusive beers provide significant exposure for local craft brewing.

Ex Novo operates its downtown Albuquerque taproom at 701 Central Ave. NW, which celebrated its first anniversary this year. The company follows a “drink beer, do good” motto and focuses on community involvement.

“We are always trying to find ways to better our community,” Jeter said. “Getting to be official partners with the New Mexico State Fair has been a huge honor for us.”

The limited quantities are expected to sell quickly, given the State Fair’s high attendance. Jeter acknowledged that 10,000 pints, while substantial, will be limited given the fair’s foot traffic.

“With the foot traffic at the New Mexico State Fair, it will be limited,” he said. “So you’re going to want to get down to the New Mexico State Fair so you can have a chance to try this.”

The beers will be available in limited quantities at Ex Novo’s taproom locations, but the primary availability remains at the State Fair from Sept. 4-14.