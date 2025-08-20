Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is refusing federal demands to eliminate city policies that protect immigrants, telling Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a letter Wednesday that the city will “not give in to bullying” and has no plans to change its immigrant-friendly laws.

The mayor’s defiant response comes as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide, threatening to cut federal funding and pursue legal action against cities that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement. Albuquerque faces the potential loss of approximately $68 million in federal funding — about 5% of the city’s budget — if targeted for sanctions.

“The Department has no basis to threaten the City or its residents, and the City will not give in to bullying,” Keller wrote in response to Bondi’s Aug. 13 letter demanding Albuquerque eliminate policies that “impede federal immigration enforcement.”

Keller flatly rejected the premise of Bondi’s demand. “None of the City’s laws, policies or practices impede federal immigration enforcement,” he wrote. “I therefore see no need to propose any initiatives.”

The mayor defended Albuquerque’s immigrant-friendly policies by citing recent crime reductions, stating the city has seen “a marked decrease in crime” with homicides down 13% and property crime down 17% over the past year. He argued these policies make the community safer by ensuring crime victims feel comfortable coming forward “without fear of reprisal.”

The statistics align with broader trends showing Albuquerque homicides have dropped significantly in recent years, from a peak of 121 cases in 2022 to 89 in 2024, according to 2024 Albuquerque Police Department data.

“These policies are designed to, and have, made the City safer,” Keller wrote, emphasizing that anyone who commits crimes in Albuquerque “will be held accountable, regardless of your immigration status.”

Bondi’s letter to Keller was part of a broader federal campaign targeting 32 sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide. The Attorney General gave cities until Aug. 22 to respond with plans to comply with federal immigration enforcement or face potential lawsuits and funding cuts.

Local and state governments that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities are considered sanctuary jurisdictions, though there are no firm criteria for the designation. Albuquerque describes itself as an “immigrant-friendly city” rather than using sanctuary language, but federal officials placed the city on an official sanctuary jurisdictions list in early August.

The federal pressure represents an escalation from earlier Trump administration efforts. Bondi has already filed lawsuits against Illinois, New York and other jurisdictions over similar policies, arguing that sanctuary jurisdictions “prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens.”

Keller’s letter emphasizes Albuquerque’s long history as a culturally diverse community, noting that “Native American groups have inhabited the region for thousands of years” and Spanish settlers began arriving in the 1500s, followed later by Anglos seeking opportunities during the country’s westward expansion.

“The City has, throughout its history, welcomed immigrants,” Keller wrote, calling this diversity part of what makes Albuquerque “one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country.”

The mayor expressed confidence that the city can withstand federal pressure, noting that “there is already an injunction preventing federal agencies from cutting off funding to the City. Another one is forthcoming.”

A federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction in April blocking the Trump administration from denying federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions, though the order applies only to cities and counties that are parties to the lawsuit.

Multiple cities, including Albuquerque, are seeking to join the California case to gain similar protections. A recent Supreme Court ruling limiting nationwide injunctions means cities must be parties to lawsuits to benefit from court orders blocking federal policies.

“The City will continue to fight if anyfederal agency attempts to cut the City’s funding or otherwise seeks to harm the City’s interest,” Keller concluded.

The standoff puts significant federal funding at risk for Albuquerque. The city could lose more than $68 million in federal funding, including $26 million for the Sunport and Double Eagle airports, plus millions more in police funding through programs like the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas initiative and Community Oriented Policing Services grants.