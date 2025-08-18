Bernalillo County commissioners will vote Tuesday on more than $400 million in economic development projects that could bring hundreds of jobs and affordable housing units to the area.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider industrial revenue bonds for a $225 million battery energy storage facility and $46 million in financing for 239 apartment units during their administrative meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers.

$225 Million Energy Storage Project

The commission will hold a public hearing on issuing taxable industrial revenue bonds for Corazon Energy Storage LLC’s project.

The facility would be built on approximately 10 acres near Public Service Company of New Mexico’s Pajarito substation in Albuquerque. Plus Power, the project developer, announced in November that PNM awarded the project a 20-year contract, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and operations starting in late 2027.

The battery system will store excess renewable energy during peak production times and release it during high-demand periods, helping integrate wind and solar power into the electric grid while providing backup power during outages.

Industrial revenue bonds have become popular economic development tools because they enable project developers to obtain tax exemptions for equipment and construction, making overall construction costs lower, but they do not create county debt. The bonds are repaid through project revenue, and the county does not lend its credit to the company.

If approved, the company could use up to $225,000,000 to purchase equipment used in the project, which the company estimates will cost $190,000,000 and employ about 20 people during construction. Although it only creates one permanent job to maintain the facility, commissioners are being asked to approve the project because it helps PNM achieve the state’s ambitious 100-percent zero-carbon source grid goal by 2040. The Corazon project has already received PNM and regulatory approval from the Public Regulation Commission.

The company would be required to make a $2 million payment to the county and additional payments to education tax districts like Albuquerque Public Schools in lieu of paying taxes on equipment.

$46 Million Affordable Housing Project

Commissioners also will vote on a resolution declaring intent to issue multifamily housing revenue bonds for Uptown Connect, a mixed-use development that will transform an underutilized bus transfer station at Uptown Boulevard and Americas Parkway.

The project by developer Palindrome will create 239 apartment units, with 203 designated as affordable housing for low-income families. The development also includes approximately 17,000 square feet of commercial space for small businesses, office space, and an underground parking garage.

The project is expected to house 710 residents and includes a public plaza for community events. Construction is expected to take two years once financing closes.

Mesa Film Studios Extension

The commission will vote to extend the expiration date for Mesa Film Studios’ $186 million industrial revenue bond, originally approved in preliminary form in September 2024.

County staff projects the West Mesa film studio complex will create 48 full-time jobs over seven years, with an average annual salary exceeding $54,000. The city of Albuquerque and state of New Mexico have committed $7 million in economic development funds to the project.

Other Agenda Items

Commissioners also will consider:

Property nuisance abatements on Pajarito Mesa (5 acres) and at 19 Camino Largo (0.66 acres)

on Pajarito Mesa (5 acres) and at 19 Camino Largo (0.66 acres) Public art purchases from five local artists, including works by Tina Stallard, Sean “Rising Sun” Flannagan and others

from five local artists, including works by Tina Stallard, Sean “Rising Sun” Flannagan and others Safety footwear contracts for county employees with three vendors

for county employees with three vendors Board appointments for three new members to the Board of Registration

for three new members to the Board of Registration 2024 Fire & Rescue Annual Report presentation

Meeting Details

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers, One Civic Plaza NW. Public comment will be accepted both in-person and virtually.

Residents can sign up to speak at bernco.gov/boards-commissions/speak-at-a-meeting. Written comments can be submitted through the same website.

The meeting will be broadcast live on GOVTV and online at bernco.gov/live and youtube.com/user/BernalilloCounty.