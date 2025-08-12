Albuquerque is investing big in its future — nearly $167 million in capital projects have already been launched or completed across the city. From new parks and library upgrades to fire stations and public art, these efforts aim to improve everyday life in every district.

This series breaks down where the money went, what was built and how it was funded in each City Council District. And soon, voters will weigh in on what comes next.

This November, Albuquerque voters will decide whether to fund another round of infrastructure projects through the city’s General Obligation (G.O.) Bond program.

The D6 projects

District 6 is getting nearly $10 million in public funding for upgrades at the Sunport, expanded homeless services and improved sports and community facilities across southeast Albuquerque.

According to city data, about 64,667 residents in 29,789 households live in District 6, which includes the International District, Nob Hill, parts of the airport area and nearby neighborhoods. This investment equals roughly $155 per resident.

The district has seen major changes recently, from the $87 million Sunport renovation to expanded services at the Gibson Health Hub. These projects serve both locals and the millions of visitors who pass through each year.

Most funding comes from the city’s Capital Implementation Program (CIP) and voter-approved bonds, while major projects like the Sunport renovation lean heavily on federal grants and airport revenue.

The Sunport gets a makeover

The biggest project in District 6 is the ongoing transformation at Albuquerque International Sunport, where $5.6 million in bond-funded upgrades complement the airport’s $87 million “Dream of Flight” renovation.

According to the CIP, city bond money covered projects such as $2 million for storage expansion, nearly $745,000 for retail casework, about $542,000 for university casework and $411,000 for an access control office renovation. Other improvements included monument signage and cabinet room upgrades.

The larger Sunport renovation, funded through airport revenue and federal grants instead of city bonds, overhauled the passenger experience between 2023 and early 2025. The new food hall opened in December 2024, and the full project wrapped up this spring.

Local favorites such as Sadie’s and Laguna Burger now serve travelers in the renovated terminal.

The Aviation Department announced the vendor lineup last September, highlighting its focus on showcasing New Mexico flavors.

“We focused on local vendors because we want the world to get a taste of New Mexico while they are passing through our city,” said Manny Manriquez, the department’s deputy director of innovation and commercial development. “Our new culinary lineup highlights the diversity of our food, and the Sunport will serve as a platform for our people and products to shine.”

The renovation relocated the TSA checkpoint, created the food hall, and modernized the infrastructure, untouched since the 1990s. The updates brought the airport in line with current TSA security requirements while giving travelers a taste of Albuquerque’s local flavor.

The Gateway Hub

District 6 is home to the Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub, where the city has invested more than $850,000 in capital improvements as part of a broader $59 million effort to address homelessness.

The facility, a former hospital at 5400 Gibson Blvd. SE spans 572,000 square feet—roughly the size of 10 football fields. According to the CIP, the city allocated about $586,000 for Gibson ACS building renovations, plus funding for other upgrades at the health hub, including a $98,000 generator replacement to ensure reliable power.

The center opened in August 2023 and currently operates 50 beds for women in a housing navigation program. The City Council recently delayed approval of $3.6 million in contracts to expand capacity to 192 beds—adding 50 for men and 92 more for women—while awaiting state funding. Forty-two men’s beds have already been built but remain unused.

“I want Gateway to be successful, I need Gateway to be successful for my district,” said Councilor Nichole Rogers at the Council meeting. “I need people to be able to walk up to that place and get headed to a home.”

The women’s program, run by Chicanos Por La Causa, has placed 88% of participants into housing or treatment, according to Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Sengel. The planned men’s program would be operated by Community Bridges, a nonprofit based in Mesa, Ariz.

The hub houses multiple services under one roof, including medical respite care, behavioral health treatment, and housing navigation. Seven health care providers operate on site — AMG, Fresenius Medical Care, Haven Behavioral Hospital, Turquoise Lodge Hospital, Zia Healthcare Services, New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Blue Stone Solutions.

Community pools

The Highland and Sunport pools received nearly $330,000 in upgrades.

Highland Pool got about $303,000 for renovations and structural consulting, while Sunport Pool received more than $23,000 for deck improvements. The investments help keep aquatic facilities in shape for neighborhoods from Nob Hill to the International District.

The Lab gets big league upgrades

The City of Albuquerque owns Isotopes Park, known as “The Lab,” home to the Albuquerque Isotopes Triple-A baseball team and New Mexico United soccer club. District 6 invested over $3.67 million to upgrade the park and improve the experience for fans and players.

The renovations include a $3.6 million remodel of the home side and nearly $66,000 for maintaining the stadium’s netting system.

These improvements meet new Major League Baseball standards for minor league stadiums, including clubhouses at least 1,000 square feet, upgraded field lighting, enhanced food and nutrition areas, dedicated spaces for female staff and improved training facilities like batting cages.

The General Services Department allocated $175,000 for Isotopes projects in 2022, which has been fully spent. In 2023, $100,000 was allocated and remains unspent. Most projects are either complete or have funds reserved.

Upgrades for Fire stations

District 6’s emergency services received more than $105,000 for two fire station projects. Fire Station 11 got about $83,000 for improvements, while Fire Station 3 received nearly $22,000 for bunkroom remodeling.

“Our fire department has always been pound for pound, one of the busiest in the country,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “That’s a credit to them and their hard work, but also a reflection that we’ve got to add more resources.”

The City’s General Obligation Bond Program shows a broader commitment to upgrading Albuquerque Fire Rescue facilities. For 2025, $2.5 million is allocated for rehabilitation and renovation, covering planning, construction, repairs, and equipment. Over the next decade, $21.5 million is projected for AFR facility improvements, with major investments planned in 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033.

Libraries and cultural spaces

The district’s libraries received more than $184,000 in improvements. The San Pedro Library got about $120,000 total for improvements and modernization, while the International District Library received nearly $60,000 for fence extension work.

The New Mexico Veterans Memorial, located near the Sunport, received more than $204,000 for amphitheater repairs and restroom renovations, ensuring this important cultural and commemorative space remains accessible to visitors and veterans.

According to the city, in February, the city temporarily closed the memorial due to an estimated 50,000 invasive European Starlings roosting there for several weeks. The large bird population caused maintenance and safety issues, with droppings making the grounds unsightly and unusable.

The city used non-lethal methods to disperse the birds and discourage their return. The displacement won’t harm the birds, which are expected to find new roosting spots.

Streets

District 6 received nearly $335,000 in bonds for the recently completed Monte Vista medians project between Campus and Lomas boulevards.

The $1.8 million project added 11 new 200-foot medians, narrowing driving lanes and widening bike lanes.

Looking ahead to 2025

The proposed 2025 G.O. Bond Program would continue boosting District 6 with nearly $50 million for streets and drainage citywide and about $47 million for community facilities.

The Health, Housing and Homelessness category is set to receive $20 million—double previous cycles—highlighting the ongoing need to address homelessness, including at Gibson Health Hub.

The package also allocates $11.5 million for public safety upgrades and $18.4 million for Parks and Recreation facilities, sustaining the city’s investment in infrastructure for residents and visitors.

About the G.O. Bond Program

The Capital Implementation Program, or CIP, manages how this money is spent—overseeing projects that build, repair and upgrade roads, public safety facilities, parks, libraries, community centers and more. The goal is to enhance the city’s quality of life and maintain essential infrastructure in a smooth operation.

Most of the funding comes from G.O. bonds, which appear on the ballot every two years. These bonds are backed by the city’s property taxes, but the tax rate doesn’t increase when voters approve new bonds. Instead, the city issues new bonds as old ones are paid off. According to the city, low interest rates in recent years have helped pay off debt faster than planned, on average, within six to seven years.

By law, 1% of all G.O. bond funds go toward public art. Other funding sources include enterprise funds, grants and redevelopment money.

For 2025, city departments requested over $200 million in new bond funding. Staff reviewed and ranked projects based on City Council-approved criteria, then narrowed the list to match available funds. The Environmental Planning Commission holds a public hearing before sending the plan to the mayor and City Council for final approval.

The Council must hold at least one public hearing before voting to place bond questions on the ballot. Each question groups similar projects—like parks, roads, or public safety—into a “purpose.” Voters approve or reject each purpose separately.

The two-year cycle isn’t required by law, but city leaders say it provides a stable, predictable funding stream. It also allows time for planning, public input, and private-sector bidding. The process follows city ordinance and Council-set priorities. In January, the Council adopted criteria for the 2025 program.

Albuquerque voters have consistently backed these investments. In 2021, 70% approved every bond question on the ballot.