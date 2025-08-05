Once a year, neighborhoods across the country — including many right here in Albuquerque — spruce up, make snacks, and get together to celebrate their neighborhood and reconnect with neighbors.

It’s called National Night Out and this year it happens tonight, Tuesday August 5th.

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out started in 1984 as community policing project in Pennsylvania and was so popular it soon spread through police departments and communities nationwide. More than 16,000 neighborhoods registered official events last year across the country and many more organize additional meetups.

In Albuquerque, it is not unusual for the mayor, police chief, state legislator or a city councilor to drop by advertised events.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Horse Mounted Unit (HMU) visits with children in an Albuquerque park for National Night Out, 2023
State Rep. Natalie Figueroa visits the Loma Del Rey National Night Out, 2019
State Rep. Pamela Herndon visits with neighbors at National Night Out in Oñate Park in Northeast Albuquerque, 2021
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina visits the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association’s National Night Out in Morningside Park in 2023

While some neighborhoods go all out with inflatable bouncing houses for kids or food trucks and live music, others simply ask neighbors to bring ice cream and a lawn chair in a park and watch the sunset together.

Where is National Night Out near me?

Many of the city’s neighborhood associations and home owners associations register official events with the city. If your neighborhood is not listed below, check your neighborhood Facebook or Nextdoor page for “unofficial” meetups.

Neighborhood Association/HOA/Community OrganizationEvent Location/AddressTimeCouncil District
Trumbull Village AssociationPhil Chacon Park – 7600 Southern SE6pm-8pm6
South San Pedro & Elder Homestead NeighborhoodsWilson Park – 6000 Anderson SE5pm-7pm6
South Los Altos Neighborhood AssociationDaniel Webster Park – 9001 Copper Ave. NE5pm-8pm6
Del Norte NeighborhoodArt Alley at the corner of Downey NE/Overland NE5pm-7pm4
Desert Ridge Trails HOADesert Ridge Trails Park – 7300 Blue Cypress NE6pm – 8pm4
Hoffmantown NeighborhoodHoffmantown Park – 2314 General Arnold St. NE7pm-9pm7
Mossman Neighborhood AssociationPocket Park – North Hahn Arroyo/San Pedro (next to 3320 San Pedro NE)6pm-7:30pm7
Indian Moon Neighborhood AssociationVista Verde Park – 9900 Hannett NE5:30pm-8pm7
Loma Del Rey Neighborhood AssociationLoma Del Rey Park – 9107 Orlando NE5:30pm-8:308
Inez Neighborhood AssociationCutler Park – 7715 Cutler NE6pm – Dark7
Quigley Park Neighborhood AssociationQuigley Park – 2801 San Pedro Dr. NE6pm-8pm7
Embudo Canyon Neighborhood AssociationEmbudo Canyon Park – 1200 Monte Verde NE5:30pm-8pm9
Comanche Foothills Neighborhood AssociationCasa Grande Linear Park – Comanche, east of Tramway5:30pm-7:30pm8
Onate NeighborhoodBrentwood Hills Park – Brentwood Hills NE/Chelwood Park NE6pm-8pm9
Eastridge Neighborhood AssociationLos Altos Christian Church – 11900 Haines NE4pm-6pm9
Singing Arrow Neighborhood AssociationSinging Arrow Community Center – 13200 Wenonah SE5pm-7pm9
Christ Our Redeemer ChurchFaith in Christ Church – 1750 Faith Ct. NE6pm-8pm9
Citizens Information Committee of Martineztown500 Roma NE6pm-7pm2
Los Griegos Neighborhood Association & Rio Grande Boulevard Neighborhood AssociationValley Neighborhood Park – 4000 San Isidro NW5pm-7pm2
Wells Park Neighborhood AssociationWells Park – 500 Mountain NW6pm-8pm2
Huning Castle Neighborhood AssociationForest Park – 210 16th SW6pm-8pm2
Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood AssociationSanta Barbara Martineztown Park – 1825 Edith NE5:30pm-7pm2
Raynolds Addition Neighborhood AssociationWashington Middle School Park – 10th St. SW/Park Ave. SW5:30pm-8:30pm2
Encanto Village HOAEncanto Village Community Park – 7608 Via Tranquilo SW6pm-8pm2
Anderson Heights HOAAnderson Heights Park – 10801 Cenote SW6:30pm-8pm2
Route 66 West Neighborhood AssociationSunrise Terrace Park – 850 102nd SW5pm2
Oxbow Park HOAOxbow Park – Starlilly Rd. NW6pm-8pm1
Taylor Ranch Neighborhood AssociationMontano West Park – 5711 Hayes Dr. NW6pm-8pm1
Victory Hills/Clayton Heights Loma de Cielo NeighborhoodsLoma Linda Community Center – 1700 Yale SE6pm-8pm6
Nob Hill Neighborhood AssociationMorningside Park – 3901 Lead Ave SE6pm-8pm6
Kirtland Community AssociationKirtland Park – 3001 University SE6pm-8pm2
Highland Business and Neighborhood Association & National Dance InstituteNational Dance Institute – 4800 Central SE6pm-8pm6
McDuffie Twin Parks & Pueblo Alto Neighborhood AssociationsCampo Manana/Prado Del Sol Parks -4204 Avenida La Resolana NE6pm-8pm7

