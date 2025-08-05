Once a year, neighborhoods across the country — including many right here in Albuquerque — spruce up, make snacks, and get together to celebrate their neighborhood and reconnect with neighbors.
It’s called National Night Out and this year it happens tonight, Tuesday August 5th.
What is National Night Out?
National Night Out started in 1984 as community policing project in Pennsylvania and was so popular it soon spread through police departments and communities nationwide. More than 16,000 neighborhoods registered official events last year across the country and many more organize additional meetups.
In Albuquerque, it is not unusual for the mayor, police chief, state legislator or a city councilor to drop by advertised events.
While some neighborhoods go all out with inflatable bouncing houses for kids or food trucks and live music, others simply ask neighbors to bring ice cream and a lawn chair in a park and watch the sunset together.
Where is National Night Out near me?
Many of the city’s neighborhood associations and home owners associations register official events with the city. If your neighborhood is not listed below, check your neighborhood Facebook or Nextdoor page for “unofficial” meetups.
|Neighborhood Association/HOA/Community Organization
|Event Location/Address
|Time
|Council District
|Trumbull Village Association
|Phil Chacon Park – 7600 Southern SE
|6pm-8pm
|6
|South San Pedro & Elder Homestead Neighborhoods
|Wilson Park – 6000 Anderson SE
|5pm-7pm
|6
|South Los Altos Neighborhood Association
|Daniel Webster Park – 9001 Copper Ave. NE
|5pm-8pm
|6
|Del Norte Neighborhood
|Art Alley at the corner of Downey NE/Overland NE
|5pm-7pm
|4
|Desert Ridge Trails HOA
|Desert Ridge Trails Park – 7300 Blue Cypress NE
|6pm – 8pm
|4
|Hoffmantown Neighborhood
|Hoffmantown Park – 2314 General Arnold St. NE
|7pm-9pm
|7
|Mossman Neighborhood Association
|Pocket Park – North Hahn Arroyo/San Pedro (next to 3320 San Pedro NE)
|6pm-7:30pm
|7
|Indian Moon Neighborhood Association
|Vista Verde Park – 9900 Hannett NE
|5:30pm-8pm
|7
|Loma Del Rey Neighborhood Association
|Loma Del Rey Park – 9107 Orlando NE
|5:30pm-8:30
|8
|Inez Neighborhood Association
|Cutler Park – 7715 Cutler NE
|6pm – Dark
|7
|Quigley Park Neighborhood Association
|Quigley Park – 2801 San Pedro Dr. NE
|6pm-8pm
|7
|Embudo Canyon Neighborhood Association
|Embudo Canyon Park – 1200 Monte Verde NE
|5:30pm-8pm
|9
|Comanche Foothills Neighborhood Association
|Casa Grande Linear Park – Comanche, east of Tramway
|5:30pm-7:30pm
|8
|Onate Neighborhood
|Brentwood Hills Park – Brentwood Hills NE/Chelwood Park NE
|6pm-8pm
|9
|Eastridge Neighborhood Association
|Los Altos Christian Church – 11900 Haines NE
|4pm-6pm
|9
|Singing Arrow Neighborhood Association
|Singing Arrow Community Center – 13200 Wenonah SE
|5pm-7pm
|9
|Christ Our Redeemer Church
|Faith in Christ Church – 1750 Faith Ct. NE
|6pm-8pm
|9
|Citizens Information Committee of Martineztown
|500 Roma NE
|6pm-7pm
|2
|Los Griegos Neighborhood Association & Rio Grande Boulevard Neighborhood Association
|Valley Neighborhood Park – 4000 San Isidro NW
|5pm-7pm
|2
|Wells Park Neighborhood Association
|Wells Park – 500 Mountain NW
|6pm-8pm
|2
|Huning Castle Neighborhood Association
|Forest Park – 210 16th SW
|6pm-8pm
|2
|Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association
|Santa Barbara Martineztown Park – 1825 Edith NE
|5:30pm-7pm
|2
|Raynolds Addition Neighborhood Association
|Washington Middle School Park – 10th St. SW/Park Ave. SW
|5:30pm-8:30pm
|2
|Encanto Village HOA
|Encanto Village Community Park – 7608 Via Tranquilo SW
|6pm-8pm
|2
|Anderson Heights HOA
|Anderson Heights Park – 10801 Cenote SW
|6:30pm-8pm
|2
|Route 66 West Neighborhood Association
|Sunrise Terrace Park – 850 102nd SW
|5pm
|2
|Oxbow Park HOA
|Oxbow Park – Starlilly Rd. NW
|6pm-8pm
|1
|Taylor Ranch Neighborhood Association
|Montano West Park – 5711 Hayes Dr. NW
|6pm-8pm
|1
|Victory Hills/Clayton Heights Loma de Cielo Neighborhoods
|Loma Linda Community Center – 1700 Yale SE
|6pm-8pm
|6
|Nob Hill Neighborhood Association
|Morningside Park – 3901 Lead Ave SE
|6pm-8pm
|6
|Kirtland Community Association
|Kirtland Park – 3001 University SE
|6pm-8pm
|2
|Highland Business and Neighborhood Association & National Dance Institute
|National Dance Institute – 4800 Central SE
|6pm-8pm
|6
|McDuffie Twin Parks & Pueblo Alto Neighborhood Associations
|Campo Manana/Prado Del Sol Parks -4204 Avenida La Resolana NE
|6pm-8pm
|7