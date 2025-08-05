Once a year, neighborhoods across the country — including many right here in Albuquerque — spruce up, make snacks, and get together to celebrate their neighborhood and reconnect with neighbors.

It’s called National Night Out and this year it happens tonight, Tuesday August 5th.

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out started in 1984 as community policing project in Pennsylvania and was so popular it soon spread through police departments and communities nationwide. More than 16,000 neighborhoods registered official events last year across the country and many more organize additional meetups.

In Albuquerque, it is not unusual for the mayor, police chief, state legislator or a city councilor to drop by advertised events.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Horse Mounted Unit (HMU) visits with children in an Albuquerque park for National Night Out, 2023

State Rep. Natalie Figueroa visits the Loma Del Rey National Night Out, 2019 State Rep. Pamela Herndon visits with neighbors at National Night Out in Oñate Park in Northeast Albuquerque, 2021

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina visits the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association’s National Night Out in Morningside Park in 2023

While some neighborhoods go all out with inflatable bouncing houses for kids or food trucks and live music, others simply ask neighbors to bring ice cream and a lawn chair in a park and watch the sunset together.

Where is National Night Out near me?

Many of the city’s neighborhood associations and home owners associations register official events with the city. If your neighborhood is not listed below, check your neighborhood Facebook or Nextdoor page for “unofficial” meetups.