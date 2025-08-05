Bernalillo County commissioners passed a resolution defending the U.S. Constitution and challenging current federal administration policies they say threaten county residents’ rights and access to essential services.

The Aug. 4 resolution, sponsored by Commission Chair Eric Olivas and Vice-Chair Adriann Barboa, directly addresses how federal policy changes could affect the county’s 676,000 residents — particularly the estimated 350,000 who rely on Medicaid and other federal programs. It was approved by a 4-1 vote with District 4 Commissioner Walt Benson in opposition.

“We have all witnessed over the last few months how this administration is undermining the tenets of our constitution and the rule of law in ways that we never imagined,” Olivas said. “They are damaging our communities through unlawful immigration enforcement and detention, cutting Medicaid for thousands of our residents, causing havoc in federal agencies meant to protect and serve citizens across the nation.”

The resolution comes as New Mexico faces potential cuts to federal programs that directly serve Bernalillo County residents. Statewide, 878,000 New Mexicans are enrolled in Medicaid — about 40% of the state’s population and the highest per-capita rate in the nation.

With Bernalillo County containing nearly 40% of the state’s population, an estimated 350,000 county residents could be affected by proposed changes to federal health programs. Potential cuts could affect more than 10% of current Medicaid recipients, according to state legislative analysts.

The county’s resolution specifically identifies federal actions, including revoking birthright citizenship, freezing congressionally approved spending, shuttering federal agencies and what commissioners describe as violations of due process rights.

The Trump administration characterizes its actions as “reining in government overreach” and “ensuring lawful governance.” House Speaker Mike Johnson has called federal spending reviews “an application of common sense” that will help implement the president’s agenda.

However, civil liberties organizations and legal experts argue the administration’s actions exceed constitutional authority and violate the separation of powers.

“Our democracy is based on the constitution, which was ratified in 1788 and provides the structure and function of the federal government, checks and balances, federalism, limited government and popular sovereignty,” Barboa said. “This resolution is a formal document in support of our Congressional Delegation member’s efforts to stop, delay or reverse many of these actions taken by this administration.”

The resolution recognizes New Mexico’s congressional delegation’s efforts to resist federal policies and directs County Manager Cindy Chavez to deliver the resolution to the state’s federal representatives.