Nearly three-quarters of Albuquerque’s 25,400 Native American residents cannot afford monthly housing payments of $1,500 or more, according to a groundbreaking three-year city study released Friday that marks the first comprehensive urban Native housing analysis led by a municipal government.

The finding creates a stark affordability gap in a city where median home prices currently range from $349,000 to $370,000 — costs that typically require monthly payments well above $1,500.

“For the first time, we have clear data reflecting the housing barriers that the Native community has vocalized for decades alongside a community-led vision for how to overcome these challenges,” said Brandi Ahmie, the city’s Office of Native American Affairs liaison, in a press release announcing the study’s completion.

The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Native American Affairs partnered with MASS Design Group and Research Evaluation Consulting to conduct the study, which involved in-person focus groups with 660 community members over three years.

“In 2022, the Office of Equity and Inclusion identified a critical gap in housing data for Native residents,” said Dillon Shije, deputy director of the Office of Equity & Inclusion, in the press release. “That gap made it difficult to fully address the complex challenges facing Native communities in our city.”

The research effort appears to be the first of its kind nationally, according to city officials. While the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has conducted comprehensive Native American housing studies in 1996 and 2016-2017, previous research focused primarily on reservation-based housing rather than urban Native communities specifically.

“We are committed to elevating Indigenous stories, experiences, and aspirations to inform inclusive city planning and design,” said Garron Yepa, senior designer at MASS Design Group, in the press release.

Mayor Tim Keller said the study represents “only the beginning” of the city’s efforts to address housing disparities.

“We will continue to build partnerships with Tribal governments, Native-led organizations, and local residents,” Keller said in the press release. “Together, we’re working toward a future where Native people in Albuquerque have access to safe, affordable homes they deserve.”

The complete reports are available on the Office of Native American Affairs website and will guide future city policy, planning and investment decisions, according to the announcement.

City officials said the research will inform efforts to address housing insecurity, expand homeownership opportunities and ensure Native voices continue shaping municipal housing decisions.