Albuquerque could soon tighten enforcement of its animal welfare rules by cracking down on people who sell or give away pets in public spaces. The City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance tonight.

The measure is part of a packed agenda that also includes proposed tourism bond funding, expanded homelessness services at the Gateway Center and will end with a closed-door session on ongoing litigation with Mayor Tim Keller over paramedic staffing authority.

HEART Ordinance Strengthening

District 7 City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is sponsoring ordinance O-25-84, which would amend the city’s 2006 Humane and Ethical Animal Rules and Treatment (HEART) ordinance to allow immediate seizure and impoundment of animals being sold or given away on public property.

The measure targets people who display, sell, give away, auction or trade animals in public spaces like streets, sidewalks and parks. While city law already bans these activities, enforcement has been spotty.

Under the proposed changes, animals seized from illegal public sales would be spayed or neutered, microchipped and brought into compliance with city rules. If not reclaimed within 10 days, they would be put up for adoption.

The ordinance also clarifies that puppies and kittens can only be sold or transferred from locations listed on a city-issued litter permit—not from public or commercial property, even with the owner’s permission.

Tourism Facility Bonds

The City Council will vote on whether to retroactively approve $1 million in short-term lodgers’ tax bonds that were issued and paid off earlier this summer.

Ordinance O-25-86, sponsored by District 9 City Councilor Renée Grout, includes language “ratifying action previously taken” and covers bonds issued June 30 and paid off July 1—a one-day term.

The funding came from the city’s 5% lodging tax on hotels and short-term rentals, not from general funds or property taxes. Half of those revenues are pledged for tourism-related bonds.

A companion resolution, also sponsored by Grout, Resolution R-25-157, would require council approval before spending any future bond proceeds. The move responds to concerns about the broad language in existing rules, which allow spending on everything from planning and design to construction and signage without naming specific projects or locations.

Homelessness Services Expansion

The City Council will also vote tonight on two proposals to expand housing services at the Gateway Center, potentially adding 100 more shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness.

The $3.6 million in combined funding would add 50 beds each to men’s and women’s navigation services, operated by Community Bridges and Chicanos Por La Causa, respectively.

If approved, the Gateway Center will be able to support up to 192 men and women with overnight shelter, housing navigation and behavioral health services.

Both agreements would increase previous funding levels and expand access to shelter, case management and behavioral health support. According to the agreements, the money comes from a state appropriation and would help meet growing demand ahead of colder months.

In Other Business

The consent agenda includes several routine items:

A report on the city’s Child-Friendly Community Action Plan

Legal services agreements for outside counsel

A semi-annual report from the Civilian Police Oversight Agency

A state early childhood education grant agreement with funding through 2029

A vote to accept a state grant for an elementary school recycling education program through the Recycling and Illegal Dumping Fund

The council will also hold a closed executive session to discuss legal issues tied to an Intragovernmental Conference Committee complaint and the case Mayor Tim Keller v. Albuquerque City Council.

The dispute centers on paramedic staffing. The council passed a resolution requiring two paramedics per ambulance, but the mayor’s office said staffing falls under executive authority. In July, the committee sided with the mayor in a 2-1 decision.

The union and council have since filed a court petition challenging that ruling.

The outcome could shape how Albuquerque Fire Rescue deploys its 212 paramedics across 189 square miles and more than 104,000 emergency calls each year.

Get Involved

The City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Vincent E. Griego Chambers, basement level of the City of Albuquerque Government Center, 1 Civic Plaza NW.

To speak during public comment, you must sign up by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. If you don’t have internet access, call (505) 768-3100 for help.

Join virtually:

Zoom link: cabq.zoom.us/j/84979163903

Webinar ID: 849 7916 3903

Phone: 669-444-9171, then enter the Webinar ID

Watch live:

Comcast Channel 16 (GOVTV)

Stream at cabq.gov/govtv

On YouTube at youtube.com/@GOVTVBoardsCommissionMeetings