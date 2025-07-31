City Councilor Louie Sanchez says he will require Albuquerque police to cooperate with federal immigration officers if he is elected mayor, despite casting the deciding vote last year on legislation prohibiting police from doing just that.

In May of last year, the former Albuquerque police officer turned city councilor surprised many city politics watchers when he voted against a repeal of city policy prohibiting city employees, including police, from assisting in federal deportation efforts. In a 5-4 vote, Sanchez sided with other Democrats against a Republican-led effort to repeal the city’s anti-cooperation policy enacted during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Vote count on R-24-45, a bill to require APD to report serious offenders to federal immigration authorities, May 2024

Changes to the law would have specifically required APD to contact federal immigration authorities when anyone is arrested for a list of serious offenses.

[New language]: Paragraphs 3 and 4 [of the original Immigrant-Friendly Ordinance]… prohibit the use of City resources for the purpose of enforcement or to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration law and prohibit providing federal immigration agents access to City facilities.



Paragraphs 3 and 4 shall not apply when an individual has been charged with: a felony involving violence; human trafficking; or trafficking of controlled substances. In such circumstances, the City shall contact and cooperate with federal immigration authorities regarding the individual. The Albuquerque Police Department shall develop guidelines for administering this paragraph that include at least the following provisions: mandatory review and approval by a sergeant or higher rank before the City may contact and cooperate with federal immigration authorities; and tracking of individual demographics, charges, outcomes, and all officers involved.



Amendment text from R-24-45

Reporting from City Desk ABQ at the time explained that “the bill would have required Albuquerque police to report noncitizens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they were charged with a violent felony, human trafficking or drug trafficking. If it passed, Mayor Tim Keller — who did not support the measure — would have been able to veto it.”

Earlier this year, Sanchez officially joined a crowded race looking to unseat incumbent Keller, who has made protecting the city’s immigrant-friendly status a centerpiece of his legacy and future agenda, if reelected. He recently issued a new executive order directing APD to assist residents in Albuquerque with identifying federal immigration agents in the community – a policy which was criticized as being both too extreme and not going far enough by his opponents.

Sanchez shared his new position on his campaign social media accounts this week:

