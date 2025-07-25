University of New Mexico President Garnett S. Stokes issued a statement Friday regarding the fatal shooting at the Casas del Rio student housing complex.

Stokes confirmed that “multiple shots were fired in the early morning” at the student housing facility, resulting in one death and one injury. The individual responsible has not been identified.

“The safety of our campus and our community remains our utmost priority, and out of an abundance of caution, the University immediately issued a shelter-in-place order,” Stokes wrote in a letter to the campus community.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes

The campus will remain closed Friday, and Stokes said there will be increased law enforcement presence “on and around campus in the coming days.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and horrified by this act of violence in our campus community,” Stokes wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both the deceased and the injured individual.”

Stokes said the incident was “especially distressing” as it occurred during new student orientation week.

“We understand this incident may be especially distressing for new students and their families who are here this week for orientation,” she wrote. “We want to assure everyone that we are fully committed to your safety and well-being.”

The president urged future orientation activities to continue with additional support measures in place.

State and local law enforcement, including UNM Police, remain on scene, according to the president’s statement. The suspect remains at large, and law enforcement continues pursuing leads to expedite the incident resolution.