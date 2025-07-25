A shooting at the University of New Mexico’s central Albuquerque campus has left one person dead and another injured, prompting an emergency campus closure and a large-scale police response.

In the early hours of Friday morning, UNM Police Department (UNMPD) responded to reports of gunfire at Casas del Rio (Gila), a student housing complex located at 420 Redondo Drive NE. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals had sustained gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving medical care.

As of Friday afternoon, the suspect remains at large and may still be on campus, according to university officials. Law enforcement has urged students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place and avoid the central campus area. In response to the threat, UNM has officially closed its Albuquerque central campus for the day, though the Health Sciences Center and all clinical components remain open.

Friday afternoon, UNM Police conducted a “staged, tactical evacuation” of campus. Police are advising those on campus not to move locations without UNM Police direction.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently on site and actively investigating the situation,” the university said in an official alert. “We urge everyone to stay informed through UNM email, text alerts, and the LoboGuardian app for the latest updates.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact UNMPD at 505-277-2241. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted via phone at 505-843-STOP (7867), through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, or online at www.crimestoppersnm.com.

As the investigation continues, the campus community remains on high alert.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes issued a statement Friday, confirming that “multiple shots were fired in the early morning” at the student housing facility, resulting in one death and one injury. The individual responsible has not been identified.

“The safety of our campus and our community remains our utmost priority, and out of an abundance of caution, the University immediately issued a shelter-in-place order,” Stokes wrote in a letter to the campus community.

The campus will remain closed Friday, and Stokes said there will be increased law enforcement presence “on and around campus in the coming days.”

Marianna Anaya, the New Mexico State House Representative for District 18, which includes UNM, CNM and the Nob Hill and university areas, released a statement Friday morning after the shooting.

“My deepest condolences go out to the individuals, families, and communities impacted by the tragic shooting that took place early this morning at the University of New Mexico,” Anaya said in the statement. “Waking this morning to the news of this act of violence has shaken the entire UNM community.

Anaya said it was “heartbreaking that this occurred during the time of a new student orientation.”

“The sense of safety for students and residents across our city has been impacted. Our youth, whether they are on or off campus, should not experience this kind of trauma,” Anaya said. “This heartbreaking incident is yet another reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence and historical trauma in our state.”

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.