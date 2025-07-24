Albuquerque is investing big in its future — nearly $167 million in capital projects have already been launched or completed across the city. From new parks and library upgrades to fire stations and public art, these efforts aim to improve everyday life in every district.

This series breaks down where the money went, what was built and how it was funded in each City Council District. And soon, voters will weigh in on what comes next.

This November, Albuquerque voters will decide whether to fund another round of infrastructure projects through the city’s General Obligation (G.O.) Bond program.

Filling a service gap on the Westside

The city is investing more than $10 million in the Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center, at the intersection of Cuba Road and Cibola Loop, the first of its kind on the city’s northwest side. It will serve 133,300 District 5 residents who currently lack nearby community facilities.

The closest city-run multigenerational center, North Domingo Baca, is eight miles away. Bernalillo County’s Westside Community Center is 17 miles out.

According to the city, the $10.4 million covers construction in four phases. The center is expected to open in August and will be the fourth operated by the Department of Senior Affairs, joining Manzano Mesa, North Domingo Baca and the new Santa Barbara Martineztown facility.

“Soon families and residents of all ages in District 5 and on the Westside will have access to amenities closer to their homes,” said Councilor Dan Lewis at the groundbreaking. “This Center will offer support for seniors, learning and fun activities for children, and a healthy place for families to recreate together.”

Lewis has championed the project for years, leading the city to buy nine acres next to the Northwest Area Command in 2016. At last May’s groundbreaking, he praised Mayor Tim Keller and city staff for pushing the project forward.

“Tim Keller has been a great champion of this project,” Lewis said. “A lot of our directors were really championing this project and really pushing to move it forward. So, thank you to the mayor for giving good leadership on that and seeing that this project gets built.”

The 55,000-square-foot Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center will feature a fitness center with a climbing gym, a gymnasium with an indoor track, a social hall and flexible classroom spaces. The city broke ground on the project last May as part of a larger development that will also include a new library and regional pool.

There are currently no multigenerational or senior centers north of I-40 on Albuquerque’s Westside. The new center will offer programs for all ages, including breakfast and lunch services that Mayor Tim Keller said are vital for seniors and youth.

“With the new Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center, we’re adding an important asset for our age-friendly city that has been long needed in the northwest part of town,” Keller said at the announcement of the project. “Our multigenerational families are part of who we are in Albuquerque and this complex will create a space for enrichment, recreation and community building.”

The project highlights the kind of infrastructure the city could expand through the proposed 2025 G.O. Bond package, which includes about $47 million for community facilities like libraries, senior centers and youth programs.

About the G.O. Bond program

Albuquerque’s Capital Implementation Program, or CIP, oversees bond-funded construction and repairs for roads, parks, libraries, public safety buildings, and community centers.

Most projects rely on general obligation, or G.O., bonds backed by property taxes. The tax rate stays level because new bonds replace old ones as they’re paid off. Thanks to low interest rates, most debt is retired in six to seven years.

By law, 1% of all G.O. Bond money goes to public art. Additional funding often comes from state, federal, or private sources.

For the 2025 cycle, city departments requested more than $200 million in projects. After scoring and community review, the Environmental Planning Commission holds hearings before sending the plan to the mayor and City Council. The Council must hold at least one public hearing before deciding which categories, or “purposes,” to place on the ballot.

The two-year cycle helps staff plan and gives the public time to weigh in. In January, the Council set the official criteria for 2025.

Albuquerque voters typically support bond measures. In 2021, 70% approved every item on the ballot.