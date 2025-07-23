By Dan Lamothe, John Hudson, Washington Post — The Pentagon’s independent watchdog has received evidence that messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Signal account previewing a U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen derived from a classified email labeled “SECRET/NOFORN,” people familiar with the matter said.

The revelation appears to contradict long-standing claims by the Trump administration that no classified information was divulged in unclassified group chats that critics have called a significant security breach.

The messages about the bombing campaign, posted in at least two group chats using the unclassified messaging app Signal, are the focus of an inquiry by the Defense Department inspector general’s office requested in April by Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The strike plans had been shared in a classified email with more than a dozen defense officials by Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the top commander overseeing U.S. military operations in the Middle East, and then were posted in the unclassified group chats by an account affiliated with Hegseth on March 15, shortly before the United States began attacking Houthi militants, the people familiar with the matter said.

The “SECRET” classification of Kurilla’s email, which has not previously been reported, denoted that the information was classified at a level at which unauthorized disclosure could be expected to cause serious damage to national security. The “NOFORN” label means it also was not meant for anyone who is a foreign national, including senior officials of close allies of the United States.

In accordance with government regulations, Kurilla sent his sensitive message over a classified system, the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, or SIPRNet, four people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisal by the Trump administration.

The message included a rundown of strike plans for the day, including when bombing was expected to begin and what kind of aircraft and weapons were to be used. The disclosure of the sensitive information drew both criticism and bewilderment because the group chat inadvertently included a journalist from the Atlantic magazine who is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

The scandal has caused numerous Democrats and at least one Republican to call for Hegseth’s firing, and dogged the defense secretary through a series of congressional hearings in June. Senior administration officials have repeatedly insisted that no classified information was shared on Signal, though national security experts and former top military officials have said that is highly doubtful.

Administration officials doubled down on those claims in new statements to The Washington Post, touting its actions in the military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen earlier this year and more recently in strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

“The Department stands behind its previous statements: no classified information was shared via Signal,” said Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesman, in an emailed statement. “As we’ve said repeatedly, nobody was texting war plans and the success of the Department’s recent operations – from Operation Rough Rider to Operation Midnight Hammer – are proof that our operational security and discipline are top notch.”

Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, pointed out that the Houthis, a militant group long affiliated with Iran, have since agreed to a ceasefire and criticized The Post for continuing to scrutinize what happened in the Signal affair, even as the Defense Department inspector general continues to do the same at the request of lawmakers.

“This Administration has proven that it can carry out missions with precision and certainty, as evidenced by the successful operations that obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities and killed terrorists,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly added: “It’s shameful that the Washington Post continues to publish unverified articles based on alleged emails they haven’t personally reviewed in an effort to undermine a successful military operation and resurrect a non-issue that no one has cared about for months.”

In seeking comment from the White House, The Post disclosed that four people familiar with Kurilla’s email verified its SECRET/NOFORN classification.

The apparent creator of the main Signal group at issue, former White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, was ousted from his job less than two months after the episode was revealed in March. Numerous top administration officials were also part of the group chat, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Waltz, now Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, came under criticism last week during his confirmation hearing for refusing to concede the unclassified group chat was a mistake.

“I was hoping to hear from you that you had some sense of regret over sharing what was very sensitive, timely information about a military strike on a commercially available app,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware). “We both know Signal is not an appropriate and secure means of communicating highly sensitive information.”

Waltz, who like Hegseth served as an Army officer before entering politics, also insisted that “no classified information was shared.” He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing in June, Hegseth, under questioning by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts), refused to say whether the Yemen strike details later shared on Signal initially came to his office over a classified system. The open event was not an appropriate venue to address such questions, Hegseth argued.

“Classifications of any information in an ongoing operation that was successful are not things that would be disclosed in a public forum,” he said.

Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, disputed that. “It’s not classified to disclose whether or not it was classified,” the congressman said. “And in fact, DoD regulations state that any classified information has to be labeled with its classification.”

Moulton pressed Hegseth on whether he was trying to assert that the information he received from Kurilla’s headquarters was unclassified. Hegseth dodged.

“I’m not trying to say anything,” Hegseth responded.

The Defense Department inspector general’s office declined to comment and has a general policy of not commenting on open cases.

Its review, whose findings are expected to be released within a few months, poses another threat to Hegseth, whose six-month tenure as defense secretary has been marked by infighting and dysfunction, including the firing of numerous senior military officials and political appointees on Hegseth’s own team and abrupt voluntary departures by others.

Government regulations allow for the defense secretary to declassify and downgrade classified information produced by the Pentagon, but the Trump administration has yet to claim that such a process was carried out before the sensitive information was shared over Signal. Two people familiar with the evidence the inspector general’s office is reviewing said they were aware of no such discussion having occurred before the scandal erupted.

NBC News reported in April about the transfer of information from Kurilla’s message to the Signal chats, while the Wall Street Journal reported in May that the inspector general was scrutinizing one group chat that included Cabinet officials and another that included Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer; his brother, Phil; and his personal attorney Tim Parlatore. Jennifer Hegseth has no official role in the Pentagon, while Phil Hegseth has worked as a liaison on matters pertaining to the Department of Homeland Security, and Parlatore serves as a part-time military aide in addition to being Hegseth’s personal lawyer.

Part of the emphasis of the inspector general’s review will be to establish who posted messages that may have been classified in the group chat under Hegseth’s name, people familiar with the matter said. In addition to the defense secretary, Marine Corps Col. Ricky Buria, then a military aide to Hegseth, had access to his personal phone and sometimes posted information on his behalf, officials familiar with the matter said. Individuals interviewed by the inspector general said Buria told colleagues that he typed the controversial Yemen texts into Hegseth’s phone, people familiar with the matter said. Buria has not spoken publicly about the matter and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Such information, before an operation, would generally always be classified to protect the U.S. troops involved, security experts have said. Retired Adm. William McRaven, the Navy SEAL officer who oversaw the raid that killed al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden, said in April that Hegseth’s team has not handled the controversy well and “clearly, the information broadcast on Signal was classified.”

U.S. troops at all ranks are instructed on how to handle classified information, and some have faced disciplinary action on numerous occasions for not doing so correctly, sometimes at courts-martial.

Buria abruptly submitted retirement paperwork in April and has since become a de facto chief of staff to Hegseth, a political position. He frequently appears at the defense secretary’s side. Trump and Hegseth recently authorized Buria to retire from the Marines as a colonel, bypassing federal law stating that, in most cases, a military officer of his standing must serve three years at a rank to retire with it.

Exceptions can be granted with a waiver, the law states, in cases “involving extreme hardship or exceptional or unusual circumstances.” People familiar with the issue said such waivers are rare and typically reserved for difficult situations, such as a service member needing treatment for cancer or another serious illness.