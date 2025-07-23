Bernalillo County Emergency Communications has resolved technical difficulties that temporarily disrupted non-emergency phone lines, affecting approximately 668,850 residents across New Mexico’s most populous county.

Full service has been restored, and residents may now use the regular non-emergency number 505-798-7000 to contact Bernalillo County Emergency Communications, according to a county update. During the outage, residents were directed to use an alternate number, 505-242-2677.

The disruption affected the greater Albuquerque metropolitan area but did not impact emergency 911 services, which remained fully operational throughout the technical difficulties. Emergency Communications worked with CenturyLink to identify the cause and restore full phone service.

“Bernalillo County Emergency Communications has resolved the technical difficulties that were affecting its 10-digit administrative and non-emergency (non-9-1-1) phone lines,” the county stated. “Full service has now been restored.”

For emergencies, residents should continue to call 911 as usual.

Bernalillo County Emergency Communications serves as the central emergency communications hub for the state’s largest metropolitan area. The department handles all 911 calls and coordinates emergency response services throughout the county.