Mayoral candidate and Former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez launched a petition last weekend urging Albuquerque to adopt stronger immigrant protections, criticizing the city’s response as insufficient ahead of Mayor Tim Keller’s executive order signed July 21.

Alex Uballez’s 11-point plan, first proposed on social media, includes measures like banning masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and using public funds to help with deportation defense. He says these steps are needed because the city’s current policies don’t go far enough. Meanwhile, Keller’s executive order, announced alongside immigrant advocates and officials, restates Albuquerque’s commitment as a city of refuge and tells police to help residents identify immigration agents, while also limiting how much the city works with federal enforcement.

“What we need now is bold leadership ready for the fight ahead,” said Uballez in a statement.

Though Keller hailed it as a meaningful policy and values statement, Uballez and community members argue the order largely restates existing protections without new enforcement or accountability, making immigrant rights a key issue in Albuquerque’s upcoming mayoral election.

“From day one, I made it clear that we will not be intimidated by harmful federal policies—and we’ve never wavered from our commitment to civil rights and public safety,” Keller said in a statement.

Uballez’s 11 policy proposals to fill gaps he sees in the city’s approach to immigrant rights focus on increasing transparency around federal enforcement, protecting sensitive community spaces and expanding legal support.

“These recommendations aren’t about politics,” Uballez wrote in the post. “ They’re about public safety, dignity and the kind of city we want to be.”

While Mayor Keller’s executive order shares key goals—like protecting sensitive locations, boosting transparency, limiting city cooperation with ICE and educating residents—Uballez’s plan goes further.

It calls for public funding for legal defense, stronger local law enforcement verification of federal agents, required workplace training, and new legislation. Keller’s order mostly reaffirms existing policies with some added transparency and community support.

ICE enforcement visibility

Uballez wants to make federal immigration enforcement in Albuquerque more visible and accountable.

He proposed ICE agents would be required to identify themselves, banning masks during operations and making the Albuquerque Police Department verify federal agents’ identities on site. He also calls for federal agencies to give advance notice before enforcement actions.

Keller’s order requires ICE agents to identify themselves and bans impersonation, matching Uballez’s push for visible IDs and no masks. The order lets APD confirm ICE presence if residents ask but does not require verifying agents’ identities during enforcement.

“This Executive Order makes it clear that we will not stand by silently as our neighbors and friends are living in fear, and we will protect due process for all people living in our City,” Keller said.

Safe zones & crisis response

According to his plan, Uballez wants the city to officially name schools, churches and hospitals as “sensitive locations” where immigration enforcement is restricted.

The move responds to a January directive from the Department of Homeland Security that tossed out long-standing policies and now lets officers make arrests in these places. For over a decade, ICE and Border Patrol were told to avoid enforcement at sensitive sites—a rule the Trump administration reversed.

He also wants the city to set up support systems for families in crisis after ICE raids. That could mean training 911 and 311 operators to flag when extra help is needed, coordinating housing, counseling, and legal aid, and creating quick-response teams.

Keller’s order blocks ICE from operating in city buildings or sensitive places like schools and churches without proper notice. It backs trauma-informed practices, but doesn’t go as far as setting up new emergency response systems like Uballez wants.

Legal aid & immigrant rights access

Uballez wants the city to fund deportation defense so immigrants don’t lose their rights just because they can’t afford a lawyer. He also calls for turning “Know Your Rights” outreach into a full-blown public education campaign and expanding virtual access to city services and courts.

According to Uballez, Chicago ramped up “know your rights” campaigns by putting ads on city buses and trains. He also pointed to cities in Ohio that are part of a 55-jurisdiction network, backed by the Vera Institute, that offers publicly funded deportation defense.

Keller’s order doesn’t offer legal defense funding but does tell city departments to connect families affected by federal enforcement with support for housing, health care, jobs and education. It also directs the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to continue outreach efforts, aligning with Uballez’s push for wider public education. While the order boosts virtual access to city services, it doesn’t directly address courts.

Protecting data privacy & worker rights

Uballez wants to ban sharing city data without a judge’s order and requires companies working with the city to train employees on their rights during immigration raids.

“What exists elsewhere needs to be adopted and what we’ve already put in place in Albuquerque needs to be strengthened and expanded,” Uballez said.

Keller’s order also bars any City departments, agencies or employees from sharing information without a judge’s approval, matching Uballez’s call. But it doesn’t include employee training for immigration enforcement.

Legal protections

Uballez wants to lock in protections with an Immigrant Civil Rights Act that would guarantee rights for all residents, regardless of immigration status. Keller’s order sets policy through executive action but doesn’t call for new laws or permanent legal protections.

“We should all be able to agree that one’s income shouldn’t determine whether or not they get due process in court,” Uballez said.

The order

Here’s what’s in Keller’s new order and how it fits into the city’s broader stance on immigrant rights. The mayor calls it a values-driven policy meant to build trust and keep families safe.

“Albuquerque is a community rooted in diversity and strength, and we will not use our resources to support raids, detentions, or information-sharing that we are not legally required to do,” said Keller.

Implementation & oversight

The Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) will lead the order’s rollout and track progress.

The Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Steering Committee will gather feedback and expand access to legal, housing, and counseling support.

OEI will keep sharing “Know Your Rights” info and coordinate programs for families impacted by ICE.

Every city department must appoint a liaison for training and compliance.

City services & ICE activity

City staff can’t help ICE with secret operations.

Employees must follow Feb. 10 guidance when encountering ICE at city facilities.

Departments will review programs to better support impacted families.

ICE activity at city sites must be reported to the mayor or others.

APD won’t interfere with ICE, but can confirm if agents are present.

The city will prosecute fraud but won’t jail people for immigration status alone.

Oversight of enforcement

ICE agents must clearly ID themselves and act professionally.

ICE can’t endanger safety in public spaces with violent arrests.

The City Attorney’s Office will file regular FOIA requests on local ICE activity.

Protecting children

OEI and the Child Wellbeing Officer will create trauma-informed protocols for youth affected by enforcement.

Support for families

The city will support families hit hardest by enforcement with housing, health, jobs, and education help.

Virtual access to city services will expand for safer communication.

Albuquerque urges Congress to pass the Visible Act of 2025 to increase ICE transparency.

If any part of the order is struck down, the rest stays in effect.

Political responses

City Councilors Dan Lewis, Renée Grout and Dan Champine blasted Keller’s executive order in a joint statement as “dangerous political theater,” saying it puts public safety at risk.

“If a resolution comes before the Council to codify orders that interfere with federal law enforcement’s pursuit of criminals, we’ll introduce an amendment requiring federal access to the Prisoner Transport Center,” they said. “Mayor Keller blocked that access when he took office.”

The councilors accused Keller of “playing games” while violent crime continues to rise.

“We won’t stand by and let this administration keep undermining the safety of our city,” they said.

Other mayoral candidates also criticized the order, according to KOAT.

Daniel Chavez said Keller only prioritized safety now that it’s politically convenient. “For years, he let chaos, crime and law enforcement corruption exist,” Chavez said. “I’ll make public safety and transparency a priority all the time, not just when it’s politically beneficial.”

Councilor Louie Sanchez called the order “grandstanding” and said it “does nothing to protect law-abiding members of the immigrant community.” He added, “This harms, not helps, the immigrant community because they bear the brunt of lawlessness and violence.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said Keller’s order ignores public safety and jobs while chasing media attention. “Less than two weeks ago, ICE officers in Texas were ambushed and shot at, yet Mayor Tim Keller has chosen to prioritize illegal immigrants over federal law enforcement,” Barela said. “Voters should remember his priorities at the ballot box.”

Mayling Armijo told City Desk ABQ the order doesn’t fix Albuquerque’s broken police department. “If we want a city where everyone feels protected, we need to start by hiring a new police chief, boosting APD staffing and restoring accountability,” she said. “Immigrant safety begins with a city that works — and right now, it doesn’t.”

Darren White said on social media that Keller is “doubling down” on a policy that protects “illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes.” He accused Keller of using “fear-based rhetoric and divisive language” while putting federal officers at risk.