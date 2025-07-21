A watershed restoration project behind Los Vecinos Community Center proved its worth July 12 when an extreme rainstorm – the kind that has only a 0.2% to 0.5% chance of occurring in any given year – sent floodwaters surging down Tijeras Creek with minimal damage to the community.

The county’s Tijeras Creek Watershed Restoration Project, launched last December and about 80% to 90% complete, helped control floodwaters during the deluge when an estimated 2.5 to 3 inches of rain fell within 30 minutes across the East Mountains area. Despite the storm’s intensity, damage in Bernalillo County was limited to a single pedestrian bridge behind the community center, and no injuries were reported.

“This is an unprecedented storm, but the chances of similar events in the future are more likely as we see climate change making weather more extreme and unpredictable,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Chair Eric Olivas said during a news conference Thursday. “Thanks to the foresight of our Public Works team, the restoration project was able to do its job under extraordinary circumstances, and it helped to protect people and property in its path.”

The timing couldn’t have been more critical for Tijeras residents. New Mexico has experienced a dramatic increase in billion-dollar weather disasters, jumping from an average of 0.8 events annually between 1980-2024 to 2.2 events annually in the most recent five years, according to federal disaster data.

The July 12 storm was classified by the National Weather Service as a 200- to 500-year rain event. This technical term means such extreme rainfall has roughly a 0.2% to 0.5% chance of happening in any given year – but contrary to the name, multiple such events can occur in consecutive years, or none may occur for centuries.

The restoration project focuses on improving how water flows naturally through Tijeras Creek, which runs through the canyon that divides the Sandia and Manzano Mountains about 16 miles east of Albuquerque. The creek serves as a tributary to the Rio Grande, making its proper management crucial for the broader watershed.

Even in its unfinished state, the restoration largely functioned as intended during the extreme weather. Floodwaters generally flowed as designed, and installed features helped reduce water velocity and spread energy across the floodplain – minimizing erosion and potential damage to downstream areas.

The project’s goals include improving stormwater infiltration (the rate water is absorbed into the ground), controlling erosion, and enhancing both onsite and downstream water quality. County engineers and scientists are currently assessing the restoration site and planning any necessary repairs.

Los Vecinos Community Center remains open and fully operational. Youth programming will continue with transportation adjustments in place while the damaged bridge remains closed.

“We must continue to invest in infrastructure to adapt to the changing climate and rapidly reduce carbon emissions at the same time to avoid even more devastating impacts in the future,” Olivas said.