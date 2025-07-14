Albuquerque Public Schools will have to scramble to provide some services after the federal government withheld millions of dollars in education funding just weeks before the school year begins.

The U.S. Department of Education announced June 30 that it was delaying the disbursement of $6.9 billion in congressionally approved federal education funds, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez.

APS, New Mexico’s largest school district, could lose up to $12 million, the release states.

District Spokesperson Martin Salazar said news of the delay is disruptive.

“The federal government’s decision to withhold this funding has created a challenging situation for APS,” Salazar said. “Particularly given that it has happened so close to the beginning of the school year. This money is critical to our district’s work and helps our most vulnerable students.”

Most students return Aug. 7 to APS classrooms.

Salazar said APS uses the Title II, Title III and Title IV money to pay for everything from services to English language learners and newcomer students to resource teachers, counselors and nurses.

According to APS, over 13,000 students, nearly 20 percent of its 65,919 students, in the 2024-25 school year were English language learners.

“Because these positions are critical to our students, we will tap into alternative funding to keep those employees on staff for the upcoming school year so they can continue to provide services to students,” he said. “But this is a short-term solution. Difficult decisions will need to be made moving forward if the funding isn’t restored.”

Salazar said the money is also used to support professional development for educators, with the ultimate goal of improving student outcomes. That includes standards-aligned training that strengthens instructional practices in literacy, mathematics and other core content areas, as well as training and mentoring that helps develop school leadership capacity.

Vasquez sent a letter to the Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget urging the Trump administration to release, contending the delay is unlawful.

His news release says New Mexico’s public schools are projected to lose more than $44 million in total withheld funding, with no timeline provided for any kind of a final decision.

“This funding was already approved by Congress, period,” Vasquez said. “There’s no excuse for it to be sitting on the sidelines. “Every day of delay means fewer teachers, fewer resources, and more stress on students, particularly those who need the most support: our rural kids, English language learners, and children from low-income families. As someone who got a lot of help learning English at public school as a kid, I know firsthand that New Mexican students and schools will suffer from this kind of funding uncertainty.”