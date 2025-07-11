City Council hopeful Stephanie Telles said she plans to formally contest the City Clerk’s decision that found her campaign seven signatures short of qualifying for the ballot.

In a message sent to supporters Friday, Telles said she will request an audit of the petition signatures submitted, arguing that voters’ intent should carry weight in determining ballot access.

“We came so close,” she wrote. “But seven signatures is too close to ignore, especially when so many people signed in good faith, believing in their right to nominate a candidate they support.”

Telles said that the challenge isn’t just about her candidacy but about protecting voter participation and ensuring the election process is fair and accessible. She said the campaign believes the rejected signatures reflect the “clear will and intent of Albuquerque voters.”

The City Clerk’s office said it has not yet received any formal request from Telles.

“As of right now, my office has only received a request from Ms. Telles for copies of her petitions,” Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Watson said. “I am unaware of any formal contest or request for audit of her petition signatures.”

City Council candidates needed to collect 500 signatures from registered voters in their district between June 2 and July 7 to qualify for the November ballot. The petition requirements ensure candidates demonstrate community support before appearing before voters.

A dozen City Council candidates successfully gathered the required 500 petition signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The City Clerk’s office posted the final numbers Thursday morning, showing that 12 candidates have each verified over 500 signatures, securing their spots for the November 4 election. Telles had 493 verified signatures according to the clerk’s office.

Watson said that during the qualifying period, the clerk’s office requires candidates to turn in their petitions, and qualifying contributions, if applicable, weekly.

“We then verify that the signatures on those documents are from registered voters in the candidate’s respective district,” Watson said. “Following that review, we provide each candidate with a report. We have a rehabilitation process in our published rules that candidates must follow to the extent they have concerns about the petition signatures that the Clerk’s Office rejects in a given week. The rehabilitation request must be received within seven days of each weekly report.”

Telles is running for the District 1 seat, which covers much of Albuquerque’s Westside, including areas dealing with traffic growth, infrastructure needs and housing challenges that she has highlighted in her campaign.

Telles also voiced her support for Albuquerque’s public financing system and the city’s clean elections rules, but said the process should not conflict with voters’ constitutional rights.

To qualify for public financing, District 1 candidates had to collect at least 450 qualifying contributions of $5 each from registered voters in their district. According to city data, Telles collected 362 verified qualifying contributions, putting her at 80% of the requirement.

“Clean, ethical campaigning doesn’t just mean following the rules,” she said. “It means standing up when the rules might conflict with the fundamental and constitutionally protected rights of the people.”