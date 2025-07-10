Roberto E. Rosales

Tenants at a Northeast Heights apartment complex went weeks without air conditioning in extreme heat, despite a city law requiring cooling in all rental properties. Management at The Retreat at Candelaria told residents there was “nothing we can do,” according to tenant John Reiser, even as indoor temperatures hit 90 degrees or more.

That changed this week. After complaints to the city, two inspectors showed up, found code violations and ordered repairs. Hours later, residents got an email saying the cooling system would be fixed by the weekend. The sudden shift raises questions about whether landlords take action only when forced, and whether the city is doing enough to enforce its housing laws.

“It’s getting scary and very stressful to feel like I can’t rest or be in my own home,” Reiser said. “Every day, when I wake up, I have to think about where I can spend my time safely to make sure that I’m not in my apartment too long.

Albuquerque now requires landlords to provide working cooling systems in all rental homes, under the city ordinance sponsored by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn. The ordinance, passed in December, updates the housing code to treat cooling as essential — just like heat — and says landlords must install and maintain permanent systems like swamp coolers, central AC or window units.

The law doesn’t allow fans and other portable devices as long-term fixes unless a permanent unit is being repaired. City officials say the change is about protecting health and safety, especially for families, seniors and low-income renters.

“[Cooling] is a basic human right,” Fiebelkorn said.

Despite the new law, tenants at the apartment complex are still sweltering in apartments reaching 86 to 91 degrees.

Families with young kids are stuck inside during summer break, and some residents have started sleeping on their balconies to escape the heat, said Reiser.

“It looks like some of the people in my development might literally be moving to sleep outside,” said Reiser. “I had one neighbor describe it as — her word was — ‘miserable.’”

Reiser said the complex has been without air conditioning all summer. In mid-June, management sent an email saying the system was broken and they were waiting on vendor quotes to replace the cooling compressor. Since then, he said, there’s been no follow-up.

“When we ask maintenance or staff in the leasing office, they just repeat that they’re still waiting for quotes. It doesn’t feel like they’re being honest with us — they don’t seem to have any intention of fixing it.”

He estimates that at least 25% of the complex is without cooling. “It’s routinely 86 to 87 degrees indoors from afternoon through the evening,” he said. “I’ve documented it with photos and video, but they’ve taken no action. Families with kids and elderly neighbors are suffering, and it’s starting to feel unsafe just to be in our own homes.”

“As of [July 8], we still don’t have air conditioning,” Reiser said. “More than 100 people here have gone the whole summer without it, and we haven’t heard anything from management since that first email.”

City Desk ABQ contacted Landmark Realty, the California-based company that manages the complex, for comment, but has not received a response. The company oversees apartments in New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Northern California.

Reiser said he filed a complaint with 311, contacted the District 8 Council office, and reached out to the New Mexico Attorney General. The council office told him someone would visit the property to investigate this week.

As of July 8, his 311 case was listed as “under investigation,” and he hasn’t heard back from the Attorney General’s Office.

That changed the next morning, when two city inspectors sent by the District 8 Council office came to the complex to inspect Reiser’s unit and others. They took photos, conducted interviews and told Reiser the conditions were substandard and violated city code.

Reiser said they didn’t need much convincing.

After seeing the heat inside his unit—he had video showing it hit 91 degrees — they served paperwork ordering the property manager to bring the units up to code, including fixing the cooling system, by a set deadline.

Just hours later, Reiser said, management emailed residents saying repairs had started and should be done by Friday.

He said the building is finally on the city’s radar, but he’s holding off on celebrating until the AC is up and running.

Reiser also thanked City Desk ABQ for helping raise awareness, saying the media attention, community pressure and city involvement all came together to push for action.

“I just wanted, on behalf of the residents here who’ve been suffering,” Reiser said, “thank you.”

Take action: Know your rights and speak up

File a housing complaint:

Call: 311 or (505) 768-2000

Report issues using the ABQ311 Web Application

Use the ABQ311 App

Use your Alexa devices to ask questions and report issues to the City of Albuquerque.

Know your rights: Albuquerque’s housing code requires landlords to provide working heat and cooling. Check the Renter’s Guide to learn more.

Attend City Council:

With the City Council taking a summer break, the next City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Vincent E. Griego Chambers, basement level of the City of Albuquerque Government Center, 1 Civic Plaza NW.

To speak during public comment, you must sign up by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. If you don’t have internet access, call 505-768-3100 for help.

Join virtually:

Zoom link: cabq.zoom.us/j/84979163903

Webinar ID: 849 7916 3903

Phone: 669-444-9171, then enter the Webinar ID

Watch live:

Comcast Channel 16 (GOVTV)

Stream at cabq.gov/govtv

On YouTube at youtube.com/@GOVTVBoardsCommissionMeetings

Contact your councilor: Find your City Councilor here.