New Mexico United fans are one step closer to their dream stadium after a district judge ended a lawsuit that sought to halt construction at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The ruling clears the way for United to move forward with breaking ground on a new, permanent home. The Environmental Planning Commission (EPC) had previously approved the stadium’s development in November.

The City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller celebrated the ruling with a statement sharing enthusiasm for the project.

“This project represents more than a soccer stadium, it’s the culmination of decades of effort, and location changes, to make generational investments that will create safe ‘3rd places’ for our families to gather; this helps us achieve the highest and best use of the Balloon Fiesta Park,” Keller said. “This will open the door for a wide variety of community development activities from local high school tournaments to a professional woman’s team to sports tourism.”

The City of Albuquerque has collaborated with New Mexico United for several years to secure a dedicated stadium for the USL Championship team. Various sites were considered, with Balloon Fiesta Park ultimately chosen due to its accessibility, ample parking and existing amenities, as well as the potential for synergy with other park programming. The lawsuit had challenged the EPC’s authority over master plans, but Second Judicial District Judge Erin O’Connell affirmed the EPC’s right to approve such facilities.

The proposed United Stadium will be an 8,000- to 10,000-seat venue, with the city providing infrastructure and New Mexico United funding the stadium’s construction. No city funding will be used for the stadium itself, and United is required to invest a minimum of $30 million into the site. According to the City of Albuquerque, the stadium is expected to enhance amenities for New Mexico families, improve land utilization at Balloon Fiesta Park, enrich a highly frequented area and create new economic opportunities for the city.

“We are thrilled with the District Court’s ruling that agrees with the EPC’s decision to allow the New Mexico United Stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park,” said Peter Trevisani, CEO of New Mexico United.

Currently, New Mexico United plays at Isotopes Stadium, requiring conversion of the baseball diamond for each match.

Balloon Fiesta Park, owned by the City of Albuquerque, has seen significant upgrades with support from the Governor and Legislature, including permanent bathrooms, new electrical infrastructure, a park-wide PA system and new electrical connections for concerts, public safety, and vendors during events. In 2024, the city also acquired a lot east of the stadium, adding thousands of new parking spaces.

The lawsuit was brought by three neighborhood associations – Wildflower, Maria Dier, and North Edith Corridor – who appealed Albuquerque’s approval process for the new stadium in 2024. O’Connell ruled Monday that the opponents failed to demonstrate they were denied due process.

New Mexico United has been seeking a permanent stadium since 2020 to replace its current home at Isotopes Park. An earlier proposal for a downtown stadium, to be funded by bonds, was defeated by voters in 2021. In 2023, Balloon Fiesta Park was selected as the site for a privately financed stadium on land leased from the city. The project received approval from the Environmental Planning Commission in April 2024, and the city’s land use hearing officer upheld the decision in July 2024.

Neighbors had expressed concerns to the EPC regarding potential noise and light pollution and impacts on local traffic. The neighborhood associations appealed the decision to district court after the Albuquerque City Council voted 8-1 to deny their appeal in August 2024. The City Council’s vote in August 2024 also included steps to address traffic concerns in the area.